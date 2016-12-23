‘Justice League’ Cast Roll Call – Lex Luthor is Back but He is Not The Ultimate Enemy

The complete cast of 'Justice League' has been released and it looks good enough for a year's wait! Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official metahuman hero lineup and it includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

Worth noting is the appearance of Lex Luthor played by Jesse Eisenberg. But reports say that Luthor is not the villain in this superhero flick; there is someone threatening and more dangerous waiting for the right time to strike.

Coming Soon explains how the Justice League heroes came to be. Bruce Wayne calls on the help of Diana Prince to create a team of superheroes that will fight a more powerful enemy. However, as the two work together to unite this elite team, they may be too late to save the planet as the threat grows even stronger.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Movie Web explains Lex Luthor's presence in 'Justice League.' Those who have seen 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice' would be able to recall Luthor's plan of getting Batman to kill Superman. This plan failed causing Lex Luthor to release Doomsday in Metropolis. The sinister villain was sent to prison but in the last frame he was seen screaming at Batman warning him that there is a bigger threat upon the planet.

The report mentioned that this threat could be Steppenwolf who could be the main villain in the movie. Ciaran Hinds is Steppenwolf in 'Justice League' and his character was teased in a deleted video which may be seen in the Ultimate Edition of 'Batman V. Superman.'

'Justice League' will be in theatres on November 10, 2017 and is directed by Zack Snyder