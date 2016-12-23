Kristen Stewart Dating Model and Former MIley Cyrus Flamel Stella Maxwell – Not Sweet But Having Fun

New couple confirmed! Kristen Stewart is dating Stella Maxwell and it looks like they are enjoying each other's company, a lot! A source who spotted Stella at Kristen's set in Savannah, Georgia said that the two were not affectionate but looked very happy together. This news however came as a surprise as the 'Twilight' actress was spotted with girlfriend St. Vincent at the red carpet in October.

Perez Hilton was among the first to report about the new couple. Apparently, St. Vincent and Stewart split weeks ago and have moved on. Kristen was spotted with the Victoria's Secret model in a bar in Savannah playing pool. Stella loves Kristen's company that she even flew to her movie set just to be with her.

A source revealed that the model was in most days at the set. The source described them as not affectionate but very friendly with each other. Possibly what Kristen liked most about Stella was that she was easy going and always had a smile on her face.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Just Jared reported that Kristen Stewart's new love interest is not just a Victoria's Secret model. She was linked to Miley Cyrus exactly a year ago. Stella and Miley was spotted in a public PDA that sent people speculating that they are dating each other. Miley Cyrus denied that she and Stella are in a relationship despite spending a lot of time together and posting photos while relaxing in bed.

But no matter whom Stella dated before or who Kristen was linked before, it looks like the two are very much in love. Aside from being linked with her ex, St. Vincent, Kristen has been rumored to return as Bella for the movie 'Twilight' meaning she and former flame Robert Pattinson could start the fire once more.

Will Kristen and Stella last or will Kristen come running home to Robert's arms once 'Twilight' starts. filming? A source said this is unlikely. Kristen looked very happy when Stella is around.