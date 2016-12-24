2017 iPhone – What to Expect from Apple Innovation on iPhone’s 10th Anniversary

The 2017 iPhone release will create a radically awesome change as the coming year will marks the 10th anniversary of the Apple iPhone. So, what would the latest iPhone be like?

According to an e-mail to Mashable, Apple's Creative Strategies President Tim Bajarin said, "The tenth anniversary of the iPhone will be a big thrust going into September of 2017." Previous leaks of the upcoming 2017 iPhone speculated that this is going to be very special. Sure, it will as Tim Cook sets onstage for its big keynote's refresh cycle during this said date.

In the meantime, it is best to see things as they are in various leaks and imagine the best about this new iPhone that's turning 10 in 2017. How will the radical change appear for this new 2017 iPhone?

Fox News reported that this would sport an all-glass smartphone. The upcoming iPhone leaks will have its chassis made of glass and is even speculated to have its OLED display with its home button that's embedded virtually, sporting a radically new wave of technological innovation for the best user experience. Another exciting feature here is its curved screen that offers greater flexibility and tech comfort for multiple benefits.

Wireless charging system is said to be present here. This is highly possible with the new all-glass iPhone.

Recent reports also noted that iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus will be released by this coming year. Another exciting this is that a new red color will be added on the line. So, you can expect such color choices as red, gold, rose gold, silver, black and jet black for the next iPhone.

As Apple awaits to celebrate its 10th iPhone anniversary, 2017 is such a busy year for this tech giant. It is even working on larger iPad size and the new and even more powerful iMac and Macbooks coming its way. One its latest products set for release by 2018 is the iPhone 8. However, be assured that this upcoming 2017 iPhone will bring you great loads of satisfaction than you have ever imagined.