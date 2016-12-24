Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 24, 2016 | Updated at 9:24 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

2017 iPhone – What to Expect from Apple Innovation on iPhone’s 10th Anniversary

By Mary Rose Malinao (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 24, 2016 08:48 AM EST
Nintendo Super Mario Run Advertisements and Nintendo Showroom

Nintendo Super Mario Run Advertisements and Nintendo Showroom(Photo : Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The 2017 iPhone release will create a radically awesome change as the coming year will marks the 10th anniversary of the Apple iPhone. So, what would the latest iPhone be like? 

According to an e-mail to Mashable, Apple's Creative Strategies President Tim Bajarin said, "The tenth anniversary of the iPhone will be a big thrust going into September of 2017." Previous leaks of the upcoming 2017 iPhone speculated that this is going to be very special. Sure, it will as Tim Cook sets onstage for its big keynote's refresh cycle during this said date.

In the meantime, it is best to see things as they are in various leaks and imagine the best about this new iPhone that's turning 10 in 2017. How will the radical change appear for this new 2017 iPhone?

Fox News reported that this would sport an all-glass smartphone. The upcoming iPhone leaks will have its chassis made of glass and is even speculated to have its OLED display with its home button that's embedded virtually, sporting a radically new wave of technological innovation for the best user experience. Another exciting feature here is its curved screen that offers greater flexibility and tech comfort for multiple benefits.

Wireless charging system is said to be present here. This is highly possible with the new all-glass iPhone.

Recent reports also noted that iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus will be released by this coming year. Another exciting this is that a new red color will be added on the line. So, you can expect such color choices as red, gold, rose gold, silver, black and jet black for the next iPhone.

As Apple awaits to celebrate its 10th iPhone anniversary, 2017 is such a busy year for this tech giant. It is even working on larger iPad size and the new and even more powerful iMac and Macbooks coming its way. One its latest products set for release by 2018 is the iPhone 8. However, be assured that this upcoming 2017 iPhone will bring you great loads of satisfaction than you have ever imagined.

SEE ALSO

HTC 11 Rumoured To Be Next Flagship & HTC One X10 Mid-range Smartphone Is Expected To Launched In January

Top 5 Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumors

Apple AirPods’ Ease and Flexibility Almost Makes You Forget You’re Wearing Them – Find Out Why

Samsung Galaxy S8 with rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is coming for the next-gen Samsung flagship

Top 3 Macbook Pro Refugees’ Best Windows Laptops

Tags2017 iPhone, iPhone’s 10th Anniversary, Apple's Creative Strategies President Tim Bajari, iPhone 8

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Indian Paintbrush Fantastic Mr. Fox

Mystery Behind the Death of Chyna Revealed

WWE Supertars Chyna's Death Cause, Combined Alcohol and Drug Effect Autopsy Reveals

Investigations on the death cause of Chyna, late WWE superstar had finally been revealed and officials confirm that there is no trace of suicide.
Roman Reigns reacts during the WWE Smackdown on September 1, 2015 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns in WWE Royal Rumble 2017, Details Here
LeBron James and Jay Z speak onstage during the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016

LeBron James Targets Shaquille O’Neal For Seventh Place In NBA All-time Scoring List After Overtaking Moses Malone For Eighth Place
Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant UFC Bout Attracts 4.8 Million Viewers on Fox Show
Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mets to Make the Deal for McCutchen: Discussions are On
Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils and Steven Santa Ana #22 of the Elon Phoenix react following a technical foul call on Allen at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 21, 2016.

Grayson Allen News: 'Duke' Star Finally Apologized; Coach K Continues with the Suspension
J.R. Smith Out 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

NBA News: Cavaliers; J.R. Smith will be Gone for a Month for a Thumb Surgery

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics