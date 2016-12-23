Bella Thorne cheating rumors: Actress rebuffs claims about cheating Tyler Posey with Charlie Puth; ‘We Don't Talk Anymore’ singer confirm fling rumors on Twitter

Tyler Posey, Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth love triangle took an ugly turn on Twitter when "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer ended their supposed fling on Twitter and accused her of cheating him.

However, "Shake it up" star revealed that when Puth and Thorne were spotted getting close to one another, she has already broken up with Posey for more than two weeks. She also added that Puth didn't dump her because they are not a couple, but only friends, The Sun reported.

Puth, reportedly, was hurt by Thorne's claims and posted on Twitter that it is hard to believe what he is reading and that it doesn't seem fair for Tyler to be treated this way, even though he denies knowing the actor personally.

The battle between the two began when Puth revealed on Twitter that the ex-Disney princess was single when the two allegedly began dating. This fact was also confirmed by Thorne subsequently.

While Posey is yet to speak on the matter, Puth states via Twitter that he cannot believe what he is reading and want to distance himself from Thorne's messy love triangle, E! Online reported.

The breakup to their alleged affair was confirmed in a series of Tweets when 25-year-old singer said that he is not interested in dating Thorne anymore.

The Twitter rant was sparked earlier that day when Thorne posted a picture of herself with ex-boyfriend Posey and captioned it with "taking a trip down memory lane." The picture showed Thorne and Posey in a warm embrace, putting a question mark on Puth's relationship status with the actress.

Puth and Thorne made their romance public when they were spotted getting close to each other on Miami Beach. Puth also tweeted about "kiss of his life," that many fans believe was a reference to Thorne. They also debuted as a couple on the red carpet at 2016 Y-100 Jingle Ball concert.