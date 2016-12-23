Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Pippa Middleton, Miranda Kerr among famous celebrities to marry in 2017; Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna set marriage date for July 2017 [Report]

By Kanika Gupta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 12:30 PM EST
Year 2016 was a bad one for many couples, especially with some very high profile divorces with the likes of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, among many others. However, 2017 looks like the year marked with many glamorous weddings.

According to recent reports, Pippa Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister, made headlines when she got engaged with her Hedge Fund manager beau, James Matthews. Since then, the speculation about their marriage has been doing the rounds. USA Today reported that the wedding date has been set for May 20, 2017 in a charming village church located in Berkshire.

Another big revelation this year was when former Victoria Secret model, Miranda Kerr, announced her engagement to Evan Spiegel, Snapchat co-founder. While the date for the wedding is not revealed yet, speculation is that the couple is set to tie the knot in 2017.

 

One of the most talked about weddings of 2017 will be that of "Fast & Furious 7" actor Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The couple, that has been dating for over half a decade, revealed that they are engaged earlier this year and will likely marry in 2017, adding to the growing list of celebrities that will be hitched in the next few months.

Meanwhile, this list will be incomplete without the mention of one of the most controversial couples, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

According to a report by in Us Weekly, the wedding date for the couple has been set for 17 July, 2017. The publication also revealed that Rob selected the date with great care as number 7 is lucky for him, so choosing the wedding date was an important thing for him.

"Keeping up with the Kardashians" reality star and model Blac Chyna have been dating since January, this year. However, just three months later, the couple announced their engagement and gave birth to their daughter, Dream Kardashian, on Dec. 10.

It is anybody's guess that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's wedding will be an elaborate affair, and one of the most publicized celebrity weddings of 2017.

Go Pro Hero 6 release date & update: Successor to have improved battery life than Go Pro 5; Potential release date revealed [Rumor]

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard divorce news: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ accuses ex-wife of breach of contract; Refuses to pay the $7 million settlement

