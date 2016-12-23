Samsung BOGO deals: T-Mobile’s last minute Samsung Galaxy holiday offer; Android Nougat 7.0 update available on Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge

According to recent news, T-Mobile's latest buy one, get one free promotion on Samsung Galaxy smartphones is a great way to entice customers looking for last minute holiday deals, revealed the company's website.

Qualifying handsets in the offer include Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge, Note 5, S6, S6 Edge, S6 edge+ and J7.

The deal is open for new and existing customers of T-Mobile. After selecting the phone, the customer can visit T-Mobile's promotion page and enter the promo code to redeem the holiday offer. Following this process, the customer will receive a gift card from MasterCard that will pay for the next device in full.

This limited time offer will be available to customers until January 27, 2017 and can be availed via online stores, retail stores or T-Mobile customer care.

Before the customers avail this offer, there is one thing they need to know. In order to redeem the T-Mobile BOGO deal, the customer needs to signup for T-Mobile ONE line. This way, the carrier will be able to credit the bill to cover the cost of new device over a period of 24-months.

Meanwhile, according to a recent report, Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge customers will be able to enjoy the latest Android Nougat 7.0 update on their smartphones. The beta version can be downloaded by people who signed up for it.

The South Korean tech giant took its time to integrate the full potential of Android Nougat in their Galaxy S7 range of handsets to give them the best user experience.

While the beta is only available to a few people, the final version will be released for all the users anytime soon, as reported by 9to5Google.

Now that the updated OS is available for S7 range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones, the customers will be able to select from the list of phones available via T-Mobile promotion.