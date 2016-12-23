Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

By Yasmin Rasidi (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 12:44 PM EST
Jaden Smith Wants To Be a Kpop Star?(Photo : Anthony Harvey)

Kpop is still attractive. And one of Hollywood's best young talents is attracted to Kpop and wants to be a Kpop star.

Who is he? He is Jaden Smith. As famous as his father, the 18-year-old rapper also appeared in some notable movies such as"Karate Kid" with Asian legend Jackie Chan. The youngster also starred "The Pursuit of Happyness" and "After Earth" along with his father Will Smith.

On December 21, 2016, Jaden Smith shocked fans by tweeting"I Just Wanna Be A K-Pop Star".It seems that fans didn't take it too seriously. Then he stressed by tweeting again "I'm Serious I Actually Wanna Be A K-Pop Star,", as reported by Koreaboo.

Both tweets received 34,000 likes and earned 26,000 retweets. Those tweets got mixed reactions from fans. Some were supportive while others questioned whether this is serious or not.

Two weeks before his"strange" tweets, he expressed his admiration for G-dragon, one of the K-pop's most popular groups. Even Smith said that G-dragon as his inspiration.

Then, G-dragon responded positively by sending a tweet "Good seeing you, always a pleasure. Let's do something."

Fans started wondering whether both acts are planning to have a collaboration. Hope it's true!

It takes a lot of harder-than-imagine works to be notable Kpop stars. People might be wondering how Kpop has been invading the world of entertainment.

As explained by Rampage.us, people who want to be Kpop stars should join a company and get a training to be an idol. The bigger the company is, the more difficult the chance they get.

The hardest part is the life of a trainee. They should follow a strict schedule to join acting, singing, and dancing classes. Those classes and practices can take long hours.

Will Jaden, who has just released his new song "Fallen", be motivated to join as a trainee despite his popular name? Or will he collaborate with some Kpop's big names ? See the answer in 2017.

 

 

