Johny Depp demands $100,000 from Amber Heard; Lawyers claim that Amber is fame hungry

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce battle continues to fuel. And the financial aspect between the two is far from being settled.

According to ET, Depp is now demanding a major chunk of his divorce attorney fees from Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has asked the judge to order ex wife Amber to pay $100,000 of the $1M which Depp is paying in the divorce process.

Depp's divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, has claimed that Amber's behavior has been erratic and uncooperative throughout the whole divorce procedure. Wasser further mentioned that Amber's court filing over settlement issues was also not necessary.

Amber and her attorney have accused Depp claiming that he is not paying the settlements as promised. As per ET the former couple has signed a Deal Point Memorandum earlier in their marriage, a list stating what each of them has to pay and their duties.

Wasser states that Amber does not care how much her false allegations are affecting Depp's personal and professional reputation. Not only Depp but his family is also being emotianally stressed out because of Amber.

ET quoted tha papers submitted by Depp's lawyers which allege that Amber 'continues to needlessly litigate a case which has been settled, all while parading in front of the media in a desperate attempt to extend her 15 minutes of fame.'

Meanwhile, Daily Mail states that Amber's attorney, Pierce O'Donnell, has described Depp's $100,000 demand 'laughable'. Amber has previously announced that the $7 million divorce settlement she is to receive will be donated to American Civil Liberties Union and Children's Hospital Of Los Angeles.

O'Donnell has accused Depp and his legal team for not only denying his client's rightful money but also delaying the donation procedure for sick children and women.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2011 and got married in 2015. Just after 15 months of marriage, Amber filed for divorce, claiming her husband is physically abusing her.