Kim and Kanye Are Not Going to Couple Therapy-What Does It Mean?(Photo : Marc Piasecki)

Every couple needs therapy sometimes. Kim Kardashian and her rapper hubby Kanye West also realize the importance of a marriage counseling. But there is a difference.

According to USmagazine, the famous couple didn't go to a therapist together. However, a source said West sees a therapist almost everyday.

While his reality star wife started to undergo a therapy in October following the robbery in Paris. Kardashian, who is also "Selfish" author got scared after a group of masked robbers broke into her apartment and took reported $10 million worth of property from the mother of two kids.

The good news is West showed a progress from his counseling session. He now can say no to projects that are not that necessary. A source said the 39-year-old rapper is getting better.

West is receiving a therapy to manage his stress better while Kardashian is undergoing a therapy after the traumatic robbery.

Their marriage has been tested by a series of problems. In November, West was hospitalized for the psychosis breakdown. Even he celebrated Thanksgiving in his hospital room.

As rumors broke out, momager Kris Jenner told Kardashian-Jenner family members not to give any statements related to West's health condition.

Some were speculating about the future of Kardashian-West marriage. Even reports said they were on the brink of divorce after Kanye returned home. But the rich and famous couple denied the divorce rumor.

Up til now, it is reported that their marriage bond is strong.

Kardashian still supports West whatever happens as she prioritizes her kids; 3-year-old North and Saint who just turned one, as comic book reported. The therapy is not only about her or West, but for the sake of North and Saint. What a good mother!

Fans are hoping that the couple will stay together and live happily ever after.