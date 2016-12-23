2017’s First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches to be Launched Early

Google's new flagship smartwatches will be launched during the early part of 2017. These two new watches have the flagship Android Wear 2.0 devices.

According to The Verge, the manager of Android Wear at Google, Jeff Chang, said Google partners with its manufacturer that will brand these new smartwatches themselves. Chang viewed this said partnership similar to the smartphone program's goals and collaboration of Google Nexus.

Along with these new smartwatches launching, most of the recent existing Android Wear watches will also be updated to Android Wear 2.0. This new platform yields such new features as the Google's voice-controlled Assistant support, Android Pay support, and the standalone apps that don't need phones to work with.

However, not all of the new features mentioned above will be available on the updated watches. For instance, the Android Pay support may not be available in other models while some may have it. The Android Wear 2.0 upgrade will be available by 2017 in such smartwatches as the Tag Heuer Connected, Huawei Watch Ladies, Huawei Watch, Nixon Mission, Polar M600, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Asus Zen Watch 2, Asus Zen Watch 3, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Founder, Fossil Q Wander, Michael Kors Access Dylan Smartwatch, Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch, Moto 360 Sport, Moto 360 Gen 2, LG G Watch R, LG Watch Urbane, and the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE.

Chang said that the Android Wear 2.0's final developer preview will be out by January 2017. He also said that Wear 2.0 in Android will have some differences than that of the iOS. However, Android Pay won't be having any issues working on both of these platforms.

As Tech Radar reported, the first Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches include such fabulous features as the voice recognition in the "Okay, Google" web search app, built-in GPS, and Wi-Fi support. Android Wear versions of such famous apps as the Google apps, Uber, Citymapper, Spotify and many more.

The new devices' partner announcements will be made at the Baselworld Trade Show and CES 2017.