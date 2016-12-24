Kim Kardashian, Kanye West take desperate measures to save their failing marriage

Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West's marriage is on the rocks for some times now. So much so that there was speculation of the couple getting divorce was flying around.

But as per Radar Online states Kim is trying everything in her power to save the marriage right now. Kanye recently suffered a mental breakdown and was admitted to UCLA Medical Center for a week.

An insider close to the Kardashian family revealed that Kanye has been under stress already dealing with the emotional trauma after his mother Donda's passed away. But the ultimate reason for the rapper's breakdown was Kim asking for divorce.

Advertisement

When Kanye was released from UCLA Medical Center, the doctors had specifically asked him to stay at home and not stress. Yet, he flew to NYC to keep a meeting with President-elect, Donald Trump; and this incident has enraged Kim.

"Going to New York for the Trump meeting was the worst thing that he has ever done, in her eyes. But when she tried to get him to call off the meeting and come home, he refused," Radar Online quoted the insider.

The couple is undergoing therapy sessions and counseling right now and are willing to follow steps to save the marriage. Kim especially does not want another failed marriage and her kids, daughter North, 2, and son Saint, 1, to grow up without a father.

It seems like the couple counseling is somewhat working as the two were spotted spending time together and having dinner in L.A.

Advertisement

However, as Daily Mail reports, Kanye was seeing this week leaving the Cinepolis Luxury Cinema in Westlake Village, California after watching Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This time wife Kim was not with him, instead he was accompanied by some friends, including Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.