Martin Freeman's split with long time partner and Sherlock co-star Amanda Abbington happened because of Hollywood career

Sherlock actor Martin Freeman has announced his separation from his partner and show co-star Amanda Abbington. Martin and Amanda entered into a relationship way back in 2001 and share two children, Grace, 8 and Joe, 10.

FT quoted Martin during an interview, "I'm not with Amanda any more. It's very, very amicable - I'll always love Amanda."

The main reason behind the split up wasn't divulged by Martin. But in an interview with Sunday Telegraph Amanda cited her partner's Hollywood career and busy schedule is one of the key reasons behind the split.

Amanda told the tabloid that due to Martin's constant overseas filming, the couple has drifted apart and realized its best to call things off. The decision was amicably made and they have no hard feelings for each other.

The actress further added that it's destructive to live away from one's partner for long period of time. This makes people start functioning on their own and loose connection with each other; and that's what happened with them.

Due to Hollywood projects like the Hobbit series and Captain America: Civil War, Martin was just able to talk to his kids over Skype.

Filming for the fourth season of Sherlock was very weird for Amanda. Martin plays the role of Dr. Watson in the series while Amanda stars as Dr. Watson's wife Mary Watson. Such Irony!

Amanda admitted that playing the role of husband and wife and especially new parents, since they have broken off in real life, was a weird situation. It made the couple reminisce about the past when they first became parents.

The actress stated that although they are no longer together but if professional opportunity occurs where they have to share a screen again, they will do it.

According to Mirror, just last December the Hobbit and Sherlock actor hinted at that he might have gotten married to Amanda. He refused to further comment on the issue and insisted that his private life should remain private.