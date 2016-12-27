‘Sing’ Stands Ground on ‘Rogue One’ Dominated Box Office; ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Lagging

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' has definitely taken hold of the holiday box office. 'Sing', Illumination Entertainment's holiday offering, is raking in the ticket sales, leaving other movies like 'Assassin's Creed' and 'Passengers' falling far behind.

Opening last Wednesday, 'Sing' brought in $11 million, while 'Assassin's Creed' grossed $4.6 million and 'Passengers' ended with $4.1 million, affecting Rogue One's sales to its lowest of $15 million.

Making $33.6 million in its first three days, the animated movie about anthropomorphic animals that join a singing competition is projected to earn around $47.5 million during the Friday to Monday holiday, and around $68 million more from Wednesday to Sunday, according to Forbes. With a cost of $75 million, the film stars Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Seth McFarlane and Reese Witherspoon, among others, and is directed by Garth Jennings.

On the flip side, 'Assassin's Creed', which is produced and led by Michael Fassbender with Justin Kurzel at the helm as director, isn't doing all that well. With only $9.7 million for its first three days, the latest video game movie adaptation is only projected to have around a $30 gross from Friday to Sunday. The mostly negative reviews and the infamous "video game movie curse" doesn't help their cause, either. Fox needs to pull out more than a rabbit out of its hat, especially on its overseas market, meet its $120 million budget.

Christ Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence's sci-fi/romance title, 'Passengers', isn't enjoying the ticket sales its star power commands. Forecasted to finish the holidays within a $30-$40 million gross, the $110 million movie tells the tale of a man (Pratt) who woke up 90 years too early in a middle of a space flight towards another planet. Finding another person (Lawrence) awake on the ship, the two learn to get along as in the middle of an interplanetary journey.

Variety also reports that there are additional films that were shown during the week. Bryan Cranston and James Franco's comedy film 'Why Him?' and Denzel Washington's 'Fences' enjoyed a limited viewing, which impacted the aforementioned three films.

On other news, 'Rogue One' has already surpassed 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" as the 10th Domestic movie of 2016, and is aming to topple 'Doctor Strange' on the ninth spot.