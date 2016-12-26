Archeologists Unearth New Ancient Egyptian Tombs Belonging To Unknown Pharaohs

Just recently, a new tomb was unearthed in Egypt which supports claims of another unknown pharaoh that is yet to reveal himself. The remains have been found right after a portion of the ancient wall has been revealed, thanks to the efforts made by the University of Birmingham.

The recently unearthed tomb has been dated to be at least 4,200-years-old. It is also thought to be functioning as a physical support to another interconnecting tomb where the remains of two ancient Egyptian governors are also found.

Ancient Egypt is revealed once more

According to Science Daily, the recent findings suggest the very likely scenario that the tomb could still have the remains of a mummified pharaoh. To further the findings and information regarding the tomb, the team will undergo another series of excavations next year.

Advertisement

Hopefully next year's excavations would reveal the entirety of interconnected tombs that will open the pandora's box that every archeologist seeks to find. According to Dailymail.co.uk, another ancient encroachment has been found in the team's excavation. The structure stood 6.5 foot and is located near a visitor's pathway near the West Aswan cemetery.

Further excavations to push through

With it, it is then thought to be another structural support for other tombs that are yet to be discovered. Based on the archeological findings, the crushed pieces that were found were once parts of carinated bowls.

These carinated bowls were designed and styled to the likings of King Pepi II who ruled Ancient Egypt from 2278 - 2814 BCE. Surely, the surprising archeological findings would usher in a new era of learning and knowledge that will open us to understanding clearly how the Ancient Egyptians lived. Hopefully, more and more useful details about the excavations would improve our knowledge and wisdom about our ancestors who have helped us become who we are now.