Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, December 26, 2016 | Updated at 12:23 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Archeologists Unearth New Ancient Egyptian Tombs Belonging To Unknown Pharaohs

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 26, 2016 09:14 AM EST
Archeologists Unearth New Ancient Egyptian Tombs Belonging To Unknown Pharaohs

Archeologists Unearth New Ancient Egyptian Tombs Belonging To Unknown Pharaohs(Photo : YouTube/ AP Archive)

Just recently, a new tomb was unearthed in Egypt which supports claims of another unknown pharaoh that is yet to reveal himself. The remains have been found right after a portion of the ancient wall has been revealed, thanks to the efforts made by the University of Birmingham.

The recently unearthed tomb has been dated to be at least 4,200-years-old. It is also thought to be functioning as a physical support to another interconnecting tomb where the remains of two ancient Egyptian governors are also found.

Ancient Egypt is revealed once more

According to Science Daily, the recent findings suggest the very likely scenario that the tomb could still have the remains of a mummified pharaoh. To further the findings and information regarding the tomb, the team will undergo another series of excavations next year.

Hopefully next year's excavations would reveal the entirety of interconnected tombs that will open the pandora's box that every archeologist seeks to find. According to Dailymail.co.uk, another ancient encroachment has been found in the team's excavation. The structure stood 6.5 foot and is located near a visitor's pathway near the West Aswan cemetery.

Further excavations to push through

With it, it is then thought to be another structural support for other tombs that are yet to be discovered. Based on the archeological findings, the crushed pieces that were found were once parts of carinated bowls.

These carinated bowls were designed and styled to the likings of King Pepi II who ruled Ancient Egypt from 2278 - 2814 BCE. Surely, the surprising archeological findings would usher in a new era of learning and knowledge that will open us to understanding clearly how the Ancient Egyptians lived. Hopefully, more and more useful details about the excavations would improve our knowledge and wisdom about our ancestors who have helped us become who we are now.

Tagsancient Egypt, pharaos, mummies

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

James Bond movie James Norton

Cody Garbrandt celebrates his first-round TKO win over Takeya Mizugaki

Cody Garbrandt Aims For Number Two Spot On Bantamweight Knockout List

Despite Garbrandt's impressive run up to the title fight he has his task cut out to tame Cruz. Cruz's record is simply too overwhelming, and Garbrandt has to be on top of his form if he were to become champion and just not number two.
Cain Velasquez prepares to fight

Cain Velasquez Fight With Fabricio Werdum At UFC 207 Ruled Out Due To Injury Concerns By Nevada State Athletic Commission
Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

In A Rear Guard Action Warriors Trounce Nets 117-101 After Conceding 16 Points In First Half
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks slams home a dunk against the Sacramento Kings during the first half at Madison Square Garden on December 4, 2016 in New York City.

Kristaps Porzingis' Early Exit Overshadows New York 'Knicks' Solid Win
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Cleveland Cavaliers Narrowly Escapes the Golden State Warriors in A Controversial Win
Nba, inizia bene il campionato San Antonio, battuta Dallas. Per Marco Belinelli 15 punti.

Spurs Wins First Home Christmas Game As They Dominate The Bulls
UFC 198 Weigh-ins

Dana White In Wait And Watch Mode After Cris Cyborg Justino Faces Doping Charge

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics