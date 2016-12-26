Kim Kardashian, Kanye West vs Taylor Swift: The Most Spectacular Celebrity Feud in 2016

Arguments are normal. People may have conflicts, arguments, and then they settle down. However, when it comes to conflicts involving big names in Hollywood, it can be different. In the era when social media and the internet play a role, a small rift can turn bigger.

There are lots of celebrity feuds in 2016 that attracted people's attention. From Selena Gomez' jealousy comment after Justin Bieber posted the picture of Sofia Ritchie to Kim Kardashian with Chloe Grace Moretz, the 19-year-old Neighbor 2 actress who slammed the reality star's nude selfie, as Yahoo listed. The most recent is the exit of Camila Cabello from girl group Fifth Harmony.

However, none of the conflicts could beat the effect of Kim Kardashian, her rapper husband Kanye West versus American sweetheart Taylor Swift. The conflict involving the power couple and one of the richest singers was considered the biggest celebrity feud throughout the year.

Still remember how it happened? Here is the chronology.

Actually, the conflict between West and Swift started when the rapper grabbed the mic from Swift's hand during the songstress' acceptance speech at Video Music Award in 2009. People never imagine that this incident triggers a bigger conflict.

In February 2016, West released "Famous" during the Yeezy Season 3 show at New York Fashion Week. It was the part of its lyrics that fueled a tension with the "Love Story" singer. Here is the line 'I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous (God damn) / I made that bitch famous.'

Then, Taylor Swift's side responded. According to Tree Paine, the singer's spokeswoman, Swift didn't give an approval for the lyric's part. In addition, Paine clarified on People magazine that Swift cautioned West about the misogynistic message in the lyrics.

However, the 39-year-old rapper said otherwise by tweeting that he had consulted the lyrics with his wife and she was OK with it. Then West called Swift and the "22" singer said the line was funny and approved it.

But, everything changed after West' reality star asked on her Twitter about whether her fans are following her snap chat. Fans wondered why. Then, Kardashian dropped a bombshell when she shared Snapchats of the recording between her hubby and the singer.

And this sparked varied reactions. Some took side with Kimye, while others were pro-Swift. Selena Gomez, Swift's close friend, defended Swift but said that people spent too much focusing on unimportant things. Swift continued to fight as she and her legal team were planning to send the famous reality couple to jail for leaking a private phone conversation. This feud is undoubtedly dubbed as the most spectacular celebrity feud in 2016.



