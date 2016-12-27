Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Criminal Minds Updates: Season 12 Episode 10 "Seek and Destroy"

By Shena Golosino (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 09:08 AM EST
"Criminal Minds" season 12 will be on air with a new round of crazy investigations and murders for the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) to solve with its latest recruit, Stephen Walker (Damon Gupton).

According to TV Buzer, "Criminal Minds" season 12, episode 9, with the title: "Profiling 202," marks the return of Tommy Yates (Adam Nelson). He was the first serial killer who was spotted in the season 7 episode, "Profiling 101."

 Also, the details on the upcoming episodes of the show reveal that the coming year will not be that short on some cases for the BAU. The working title Profiling 202 came from the number of victims that Yates had. Since this upcoming "Criminal Minds" season 12 episode,  he has been busy doing a murder spree although last time fans saw him even if he was behind bars.

On the synopsis of this episode of Criminal Minds, Yates, as his usual thing, will again reveal the location of his latest victim, as he did in the previous episode he was in. On the other hand, Yates gets to choose the "special day" as he would be giving new information about the victims as he killed them. Last time he revealed one, he chose Rossi's (Joe Mantegna) birthday to do so.

Also, this was mentioned in a report for the latest episode's synopsis: "As Rossi conducts a profiling course on his birthday, he receives a call from his serial killer nemesis, Tommy Yates, telling him the location of his latest victim."

Meanwhile, according to Criminal Minds Headliner, Criminal Minds' production could have a hard time as viewers gradually dropped. Thomas Gibson and Shemar Moore in the show may have affected the high ratings in the past which reached14 million viewers. For this season, its ratings went down to around 8 million.

"Criminal Minds" producers are surely having their brainstorming to increase it ratings once again. The winter premiere date will air this January 4, 2017, at CBS 9 p.m.

 

