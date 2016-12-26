Second Generation Motorola Moto 360 For $199.99 Only

Good News Motorola fans! This Christmas, the second-generation of Moto 360's price has already dropped under $200 in the United States of America. Customers, who are currently in the market and are looking for a smartwatch, can grab the chance of getting the smartwatch at a very affordable price.

According to Verizon Wireless, they are already selling the silver variant with 46mm for $199.99. The said smartwatch helps customers track their time. However, for those who want to have more, there's also the Moto 360 2nd Generation smartwatch which can provide more time for customers to do things they love by streamlining in mobile phones.

The Moto 360 also keeps customers updated to the date. This prevents them from constantly grabbing their phone from their pockets and purse to check the dates. The smartwatch also can review Facebook posts, read email messages, and text without looking at their mobile phones.

Smartwatch also features an edge-to-edge glass with a thin bezel. It also features a classic round design that will give customers the most viewing area with the least amount of space.

According to Motorola's US website, Moto 360 smartwatch officially starts at $349.00. Other retailers like B&H Photo have the said smartwatch listed for around $300. Therefore, purchasing the item at Verizon will save them at least $100.

Moto 360 has an abundant battery life, wireless charging, and a water-resistant design. The device is operating on Android WearTM and is compatible with smartphones that use Android 4.3 or higher. It responds to customer's voice and has an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the screen's brightness features.

The affordable wristwatch can read email messages and brings Google services right away. Customers can scan their latest messages, keep them with Google Hangouts, and even give them directions from Google Maps. With Moto 360 at $199.99 customers can do anything that they want with convenience.

