10 Apps everyone should have in their mobile in 2017; Photomath, Camera FV-5 Lite and more

By Staff Writer
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016
Apple IPads Sales Down

Apple IPads Sales Down(Photo : Getty Images/ Peter Macdiarmid)

As 2016 is wrapping up, what are the 10 top apps that'll continue to rule the industry? In no particular order these apps should be in everybody's phone.

Pokemon Go

As per The Markle, the game has been quite a rage since its release.

Users will be able to discover and catch new pokémons, capture gyms, evolve the pokémons and compete with other players. Pokémon Go is available for Android and iOS.

Photoscan

Developed by Google, this scanner application helps the users to scan old physical pictures. It is easy to use and is available for Android and iOS.

Snapchat

Everyone should have a Snapchat account in this world of social media. The app is simple enough to operate by everyone. Over 60 million  users use it daily it is a free download from the App Store.

Photomath

A special help app for students, but of course others can use it too. Photomath has a camera which can click the picture of a math problem and then solve it for the users with complete step by step detailed explaination.

YouTube

YouTube is the new TV. Launched in 2005, YouTube contents have gone through the roof into a creative industry.

As addictive as Youtube is one should download the app for free from the App Store.

Instagram

Instagram has just undergone a complete design change and is competing against Snapchat. The photo sharing app now has a Snapchat-alike feature called Instagram Story, which allows the user to upload a video with a validity of 24 hr.

Instagram is a free download from the App Store.

Messenger

Facebook messenger is the best messaging app apart from WhatsApp which users can download. Free to download it provides a variety of features for one to use.

Bitmoji

Emojis have become a necessity to give meaning to a message.  Without it a message can seem robotic or without any feeling.

The free to download app Bitmoji let users create their own emoji. ,these emojis can be used on a number of apps such as Snapchat, iMessage, and elsewhere.

Camera FV-5 Lite

As per New Atlas, in the world of selfies and photo sharing, this app gives the effect of DSLR. The app is free with in-app purchases.

Gaming Apps

Top gaming picks for 2017 include Asphalt 8: Airborne, Dots and Minecraft Pocket Edition for android users.

 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Samsung Galaxy S8: Nougat update can add fingerprint gestures to Samsung Galaxy devices

