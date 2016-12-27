'Game of Thrones season 7': Euron Greyjoy likely to be the third dragonrider; HBO announces GOT marathon time and date

As fans wait for the "Game of Thrones" season 7 the theories are going crazy. The dragons have been always an integral and important part of the show, so are the theories.

According to iDigital Times, each dragon will have a rider by the end of the show. It is quite clear that Daenerys will ride Drogon.

She has often done that and till now Drogon has been getting kind of the spotlight. The second rider is also more or less definitive.

With the discovery that Jon Snow is actually a Targaryen, rumors are rife that he will ride the second dragon. Being the only child of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen and now the King of the north, Jon Snow is a powerful character.

He's Daenerys's nephew and there are chance he may ride the second dragon. The question remains, who will ride the third rider?

The book lovers will attest that it's the Young Griff, the self-proclaimed Aegon Targaryen VI, son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Elia of Dorne. If the show actually had followed the books, then he is the perfect candidate.

A true Targaryen, the heir to the throne, brought up in midst of extreme training... he definitely fits the bill of a dragon rider. Sadly he is not in the show.

Since the show has been diverting quite a bit from the book, the theories point out at Tyrion Lannister. Many believes him to be a secret Targaryen, and has high hopes, such as a being a dragonrider for him.

But according to a very interesting theory which delves into the thought that a dragon rider doesn't, strictly speaking, have to have Targaryen blood.

A person who has the skill or the method to tame a dragon can very well be its rider. Which right now thrown light at a person who has a dragonbinder horn-Euron Greyjoy, King of the Iron Islands.

Very ambitious, Euron is most likely to find a way to capture a dragon and attempt to tame it with the horn. Only time will tell how accurate this theory is.

Meanwhile, as per New York Post, HBO announced that starting Dec. 26, viewers will be able to binge watch season 1 to season 6 of "Game of Thrones" on HBO2.The timings are 12 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST and will run until 10 p.m. EST/1 a.m. everyday from December 26.