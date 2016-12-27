Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

‘Double Dragon IV’ News & Updates: Teaser Trailer Out, Hints PS4, Steam Release on January 20

Dec 27, 2016
Double Dragon IV: Teaser Trailer

Double Dragon IV: Teaser Trailer(Photo : The Couch/Youtube)

“Double Dragon” is one of the oldest school games on Earth. It has been 30 years and the legend still goes on. It started as an Arcade game in 1987 and has been ported to Sega and Nintendo consoles.

And to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the game franchise, another “Double Dragon” game will be released on January 20, 2017. “Double Dragon IV” will be released on PS4 and Steam.

A 2-minute long trailer has been released by Arc Systems. The trailer showed a long montage of the classic 8-bit graphics of the original “Double Dragon” game. And after the montage, the trailer showed the PlayStation 4 and Steam version of the latest game, which is still pixilated and has this 8bit air graphics. Colors are improved as well as the animation speed and the music seem to receive remix.

2P Duel and 1P Story mode will be available in the release. There are also new maps and characters. A “???” menu option is also available, but not much is known about this option at the time being. The story picks up after the elimination of the Shadow Warriors in “Double Dragon II,” as per Gematsu.

The last installment of the Double Dragon series has been done 27 years ago, with the “Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone”, which was launched in 1990 and has been ported to several home platforms later. Technos Japan, the original maker of the series sold the game to Arc Systems on 1996.

The original development staff from the arcade version of the game is on this project, including producer Takaomi Kaneko, director Yoshihisa Kishimoto, character designer Koji Ogata, composer Kazunaka Yamane, and programmer Kei Oyama. According to the game's official website, ArcSystemWorks, the title will retail for 800 yen (approximately $8) for the downloadable version of the game. It has received a rating of T from the ESRB and 12 from PEGI.

In less than a month “Double Dragon” will be arriving so stay tuned for more exciting updates!

