'Gotham' Season 3 Ep 12 & 13 Spoilers: James Gordon Takes The Blame As He Shot Dead Dr. Falcone; Fox Dropped Official Photos of Ep 13

Fans of the hit Fox series' "Gotham" are now excited as the network released an official sneak peek photos both episode 12 titled "Ghost" and episode 13 "Smile Like You Mean It." Monaghan uploaded a photo to his social media account and in the said photo, everyone couldn't contain their excitement as they have seen Dr. Lee ( Leslie Thompkins) unveiling the body of Jerome and shows a little portion of Jerome's head.

Cameron Monaghan himself has declared over his Instagram post that he will be coming back. A shot from January 23 episode titled "Smile Like You Mean It" will physically feature Cameron's character. In the comics, the 52nd Joker will have his face removed, it can be noticed in the sneak peek photo that has been released by Fox.

Fans can notice in the photo that there is a red mark circling on his face. Now, speculation at rife stating that the Dollmaker, Colm Feore will be coming over since he is the one who removes the face of The Joker in the comics, Movie Plot has reported. Meanwhile, In the season 3 episode 12 "Ghost," another photo has been dropped and has seen the face of James Gordon (Ben McKenzie) not in a good place.

Advertisement

The last midseason break wherein James Gordon killed Dr. Lee's husband as he tried to save Lee from Dr. Mario Falcone (James Carpinello) who was already infected with Jervis Tetch's Blood. But Lee didn't know the fact that her late husband was infected and that he tries to kill her out of jealousy. Thanks to James Gordon as he arrives on time to killed Falcone, but he now takes the blame, it was obvious with the photo that has been tweeted by the official twitter page of "Gotham," TV Line has reported.

The episode 12 "Ghost" will be back after midseason break on January 16th, 2017. The episode 13 "Smile Like You Own It" will be airing on January 23rd, 2017.