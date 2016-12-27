Sony Xperia XZ and X performance updated with December’s security patch

The latest smartphones from Sony have begun receiving security patches for the month of December. Both the phones apparently are seen running Google's latest operating system Nougat 7.0 while the hardware themselves saw a very late release into the consumer markets.

The Xperia X and the XZ, the flagship smartphones for this year from Sony are the latest inclusions to Google's list of handsets receiving the monthly roll-out of the security updates. Regarding the build numbers, GSMArena pointed out that the Xperia XZ would be updated to 39.2.A.0.237 while the X performance itself would see a minor change of the last three integers to '.361'.

At the moment, the main concentration from Sony is to roll out the updates for the European markets and Latin America which was discovered on this University Herald report and also their official blog but sadly, at the moment the update shall be received only by the single-sim variant of these phones.

Coming to Sony's official site for Xperia devices; Xperiablog, more details were discovered alongside some images too. The following update doesn't change much in terms of any visual developments etc but that's how it has been for all other smartphones too which is nothing unusual considering these monthly patches mostly comprise of only security fixes alongside any bug fixes if there are any.

Both the phones that were released this year were rebranded to a new series now beginning with a new letter than what was a tradition for Sony to bring out their flagship smartphones under the 'Z' series of flagship branding for at least the past two to the three years and has now changed which people found it weird. The X performance however, already was in the process of receiving a stable ROM based on Nougat OS when the beta soak test was released for public testing back in November.