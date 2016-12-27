Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

DC's 'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 2 Returns January 24: Former Cast Member Returns; Episode 9 Plot Spoilers, Promo Clip Revealed

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 11:38 AM EST
DC's 'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 2 episode 9 'Raiders of the Lost Art'

DC's 'Legends of Tomorrow' Season 2 episode 9 'Raiders of the Lost Art'(Photo : Facebook/Legends of Tomorrow)

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" is moving to a new timeslot next year. In addition to that, Sara Lance and her band of ragtag heroes return in 2017. Also, a quick recap of the midseason finale episode 'The Chicago Way' is highlighted here for fans who have missed to watch it.

The second part of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" will feature Sara Lance's (Caity Lotz) crew coming face-to-face with their previous leader, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill), who had apparently been busying himself shooting a movie about himself in 1967 Los Angeles. On top of that and the rather uncharacteristic self-obsession, Rip also appeared to be speaking with a clear American accent.

Cast member Caity Lotz shared via Bleeding Cool that the Legends will be meeting film icon, George Lucas, when they pay their former captain a visit. The "Raiders of the Lost Ark" featured Hitler's obsession with religious artifacts and the Spear of Destiny was one of the relics he had wanted to possess and allegedly obtained.

For a quick rundown of "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" Season 2 midseason finale "The Chicago Way" Den of Geek reported that the Legends had to give up what the Legion of Doom has been looking for: an amulet that fits right into the other amulet, which Eobard Thawne (Matt Letscher) had previously stolen from the Justice Society of America (JSA). The combined amulets formed a compass that projected a map leading to the Spear of Destiny, a famous mystical artifact that allegedly gives anyone who possesses it the power to rule the world.

"DC's Legends of Tomorrow" season 2 episode 9 is titled as "Raiders of the Lost Art". The superhero series will return on Tuesday, January 24, 2017, with a new timeslot of 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on The CW.

