‘Run The Jewels 3’ News & Updates: RTJ3 released on Christmas eve, listen for free

“Run the Jewels 3” or RTJ3 is the third collaborative album from El-P and Killer Mike. It was originally scheduled for a January 13th release but because of the Christmas spirit lingering not so long ago, RTJ3 released their third album on Christmas Eve for zero dollars.

You heard it right, it is free for grabs. You can grab their album on their official site in MP3 format, 320kbps, and you can also stream it via music streaming sites like Spotify. If all fails to work, you can download the album through this link that was provided by El-P.

It is a 14 track album with guest appearances from Danny Brown, Kamasi Washington, BOOTS, and Zack de la Rocha. The duo is set to head out on tour on January 11, 2017.

The album was posted on the website of “Run The Jewels”, but it could have been released in a variety of other ways had Portlandia comedians Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen had their way. In a comedy sketch, the two vocally discussed the different release strategies with Killer Mike and El-P for the album, including an elaborate death hoax, as per the report of FactMagazine.

Furthermore, the album is also available for preorder in different formats. The available formats are Vinyl, CD, and FLAC versions, as per The Verge.

This is the third time that El-P and Killer Mike have collaborated together. The first one being the original “Run The Jewels” which was also released for free in 2013. The next collaboration is the second installment of the album which was released one year after the RTJ1 release.

The hip hop supergroup is formed in 2013 by rapper/producer El-P and rapper Killer Mike. Their music is highly praised by critics. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!