Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 | Updated at 1:33 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Run The Jewels 3’ News & Updates: RTJ3 released on Christmas eve, listen for free

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 11:43 AM EST
2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images )

“Run the Jewels 3” or RTJ3 is the third collaborative album from El-P and Killer Mike. It was originally scheduled for a January 13th release but because of the Christmas spirit lingering not so long ago, RTJ3 released their third album on Christmas Eve for zero dollars.

You heard it right, it is free for grabs. You can grab their album on their official site in MP3 format, 320kbps, and you can also stream it via music streaming sites like Spotify. If all fails to work, you can download the album through this link that was provided by El-P.

It is a 14 track album with guest appearances from Danny Brown, Kamasi Washington, BOOTS, and Zack de la Rocha. The duo is set to head out on tour on January 11, 2017.

The album was posted on the website of “Run The Jewels”, but it could have been released in a variety of other ways had Portlandia comedians Carrie Brownstein and Fred Armisen had their way. In a comedy sketch, the two vocally discussed the different release strategies with Killer Mike and El-P for the album, including an elaborate death hoax, as per the report of FactMagazine.

Furthermore, the album is also available for preorder in different formats. The available formats are Vinyl, CD, and FLAC versions, as per The Verge.

This is the third time that El-P and Killer Mike have collaborated together. The first one being the original “Run The Jewels” which was also released for free in 2013. The next collaboration is the second installment of the album which was released one year after the RTJ1 release.

The hip hop supergroup is formed in 2013 by rapper/producer El-P and rapper Killer Mike. Their music is highly praised by critics. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

SEE ALSO

Expect ‘Midwinter Warming’ As Artic Temperature Tops Ice-Melting, says NOAA

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs, Release Date: Might Run With Whopping 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Storage; Launch Pushed Back to April

Beat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) with these light therapy lamps from Amazon

'Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood' News & Updates: Square Enix Announces Expansion Release On June 20

NASA has giant laser to understand oceans, Earth’s climate better

Tagsrun the jewels, run the jewels 3, rtj3, El-P, Killer Mike, Spotify, danny brown, kamasi washington, boots, zack de la rocha

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Star Wars 8 news and updates carrie fisher Princess Leia Organa

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Sonh Ji-hyo Kim Jong-kook

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Kings vs. 76ers: DeMarcus Cousins Lift Kings Over Philadelphia

DeMarcus Cousins made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 102-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Golden State Warriors official photo

Kevin Durant Slams the NBA for Last Two Minute Report: ‘The game is over. We’re moving on.’
DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers and Thomas Robinson #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers battle for a rebound in the first half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

LA Lakers End Losing Skid With Win Against Clippers; Chris Paul Misses Another Game Due to Injury
Roman Reigns

WWE Raw Review December 26: Roman Reigns Retains US Championship Belt against Kevin Owens; Shield Sweeps Jeri-KO
Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks

Brooklyn Nets Randy Foye Beats Hornets With 120-118 Victory
UFC 205: Weigh-ins

UFC 207 Fight: Ronda Rousey Returns
Shaquille O'Neal

Pat Riley Calls Shaquille O’Neal A “Franchise Changer” As Jersey No. 32 Is Retired

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics