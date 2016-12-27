Arc System Works Confirms the Release of Double Dragon IV on January 30th, 2017

Arc System Works acquired the rights to the Double Dragon franchise series just a year ago in 2015. Without wasting much time the company made an official announcement about the game's fourth edition Double Dragon 4 for PCs and PlayStation4. Arc System works confirmed that the game will be released on January 30th, 2017. The game will be released during the 30th-anniversary event of the original Double Dragon game. Gamers can play the game on Sony PlayStation 4 and Steam after its release.

Legendary Game Double Dragon's Fourth Edition Trailer

The Double Dragon Franchise during the mid-90s was an eight-game series and a major cartoon film. It is famously known for its couple cross-over titles like Battletoads mash up. A game with such a legacy got revived after Arc System Works decided to lift it from bankruptcy. Soon, after the acquisition, the game finds its first proper sequel number in the Double Dragon IV.

Advertisement

Arc System Works recently revealed that the game will be a part of Double Dragon's 30th-anniversary celebrations scheduled in 2017 through a surprise trailer. The trailer has brief snippets of the original Double Dragon game, and its two successors, Double Dragon II: The Revenge, and the third game Double Dragon III: The Rosetta Stones.

Arc System Works Attempts to Retain the Original Double Dragon's Classic Feel

Similar to Capcom's attempts to revive the retro game MegaMan, Arc System works have used the NES sprites from the second edition of Double Dragon in its trailer. The company also officially announced that Double Dragon IV will be launched on January 30, 2017, for PCs and PS4.

According to the Verge, the upcoming game is said to use the same mechanics as the Original Double Dragon game. It consists of knees, blows, snatches, and mid-air spin kicks similar to the original game. However, combat system looks like it will add these into a set of string attacks.

Advertisement

Other Double Dragon Updates

Despite a few failure attempts with the so-called Double Dragon IV under the name Super Double Dragon and the 2012 update Double Dragon Neon, the Double Dragon IV from Arc System Works has attempted to where the Double Dragon III was left off, flashing the "classic side-scrolling beat 'em up action" that was started in 1987 reports Gamerant.

The Japanese version of the two player co-op game is listed to cost 800 yen which is 6.84 USD. However, players are eagerly waiting to experience the classic feel of the game from January 30, 2017.