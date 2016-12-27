Report: 'White Chicks' star Brittany Daniel engaged; during a proposal from Adam Touni in San Francisco

Sweet Valley High actress Brittany Daniel gets a large diamond ring during proposal from her long-time boyfriend Adam Touni in San Francisco.

According to Hollywood Life, on Christmas day, Brittany Daniel took to Instagram to announce her engagement to real estate broker and longtime boyfriend Adam Touni. The beautiful 'White Chicks' actress has flaunted her gorgeous sparkler on Instagram.

The 40-year-old looked Brittany Daniel appears to have gotten her Christmas wish after all, as she flaunted a stunning engagement ring on social media on Dec 26. The actress shared the photo with her 136k Instagram followers with a caption "My world just become brighter today".

Adam Tumi is also posted a sweet photo of the couple kissing while Brittany held her hand up to show the beautiful engagement ring, which featured a gold bond and a large round diamond. He shared the photo on Instagram with a caption 'she said "yes"!

Sweet Valley High actress said, every woman deserves a special proposal story, and Adam certainly did not disappoint.The hunk popped the question right next to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

E-NEWS reported that, even after long time Brittany have found her attorney-turned-real estate matchmaking partner long-time boyfriend Adam Tumi. But there have been some bad moments as well.

The White Chicks Star was diagnosed with Stage IV non-Hodgkin's lymphoma 2011 experiencing back pain and repeated night sweats. At the same time, her father tragically passed away.

However, Bittany beat her illness in 2014 and has been living a happy life with Adam. They were closed for a long time, have attended red carpet events together, voted for Hillary Clinton and also put own social media signature. To show their love, the lovebirds write "A+B" on almost of their joint picture.

Brittany, twin sister is Cynthia Daniel Hauser, won a battle against stage IV lymphoma in 2014 after being diagnosed in 2011.

