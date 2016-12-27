Country Singer Kelsea Ballerini is Engaged with Australian Musician Morgan Evans

As more couple add up to the list of engagements this 2016, like Skylar Astin and Anna Camp and the yet uncertain Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs, this couple will eventually have to decide on the near 2017 if they will continue down the aisle. For Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, the announcement was decked on the halls of boughs of holly, as Christmas day brightened the country singer and the musician. The two fatefully met to co-host in Australia's Country Music Channel Awards nine months ago and their instant connection brought them to the next level of their relationship.

In a recent report from Us Weekly, Kelsea Ballerini proudly updates her followers on Instagram of her various declarations of love and happiness regarding her current status. As she posted a throwback video of their first meeting at the awards, from how Morgan Evans asked her the magic word to showing off her sparkling diamond engagement ring, Ballerini is no doubt in a state of blissfulness.

Kelsea Ballerini who was recently nominated for best new artist Grammy award is celebrating a lot these days as reported by POPSUGAR. Her engagement ring which was specifically designed by Morgan Evans in Nashville fits perfectly the country singer's classic beauty. The Australian musician was equally ecstatic on his proposal as he reveals how he knew already that Kelsea Ballerini is 'the one' for him.

Advertisement

Christmas Day did not only bring smiles to every kid who receives their gift, but it also gave these adults their most memorable time when they were given sparklers as gifts. Among those who were also promised an engagement were country singer Kacey Musgraves and boyfriend Ruston Kelly. Former 'Bachelorette' star Jillian Harris will not anymore wait for a long time as Justin Pasutto finally popped the question on Christmas Day.