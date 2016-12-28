Atlus’ Director Hashino Unveils The New JRPG 'Project Re Fantasy'

Atlus recently announced that it has created "Studio Zero", its new internal studio. Katsura Hashino heads the Studio Zero. Katsura is the director of popular games like Persona 5, Shin Megami Tensei III and Catherine and more. Studio Zero has taken up the development of an Atlus influenced traditional fantasy JRPG. The company recently launched the concept video of the new JRPG named Project Re Fantasy.

Atlus' Director Talks About Project Re Fantasy

Director Hashino said to iDigitalTimes that the team is seriously working with extreme care to bring a detail experience that the Atlus and home gaming fans expect. He released an official statement right after the Famitsu, Japanese video games magazine interview.

Advertisement

He also said that the platform for which the new game is going to be developed is yet to be determined. He said that it will be a long term project and that the team will be working hard towards delivering a completely novel and out-of-the-world experience.

Soejima And Meguro Join The Studio Zero Team

Hashino said that Shigenori Soejima of Atlus Artwork will be the designer of the character art for the inhabitants of the world in Project Re Fantasy. On the other hand, Shoji Meguro, the title music composer from Atlus Sound Team will also be a part of the project. The company has described the upcoming game to be a completely novel shift from the SMT and Persona game series

Check Out the Project Re Fantasy Website!

Advertisement

The project is still in the earlier stages of development. However, fans who are curious about the game shall visit the Project Re Fantasy website to stay tuned for the game's latest updates. According to reports from Techno Buffalo, director Hashino says that the game will neither be Persona nor Shin Megami Tensei, the two popular fantasy game series of Atlus.

Persona 5 will be officially released on April 4, 2017. Other than the teaser image there is not much to speculate for now on the Project Re Fantasy.