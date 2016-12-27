TV Personality Vanessa Lachey and Recording Artist Nick Lachey Welcomes Their Third Child This Chritmas Eve

Truly a Christmas miracle for Nick and Vanessa Lachey as they welcome their third child, Phoenix Robert Lachey, on Christmas Eve. Looking more like a gift from Santa Claus, the baby came earlier than its due date and was safely delivered the day before Christmas. Nick and Vanessa Lachey shares Phoenix Robert with his other siblings; Camden being the eldest and Brooklyn Elizabeth.

As reported by USA TODAY, on Monday, the couple excitedly announced the new member of Lachey family through an Instagram photo of an infant holding an adult hand. The photo was captioned by Vanessa Lachey as she calls it a 'Christmas Miracle' as her baby was born on Christmas Eve, adding how she loves him together with the whole family. The event was truly remarkable and memorable for the Lachey Party of 5, as they begin a new journey together with this newest addition to their team.

The couple who got married on 2011, had their first child on 2012 and was then followed in 2015, has announced the coming of their third on September this year and will be expecting to deliver come spring of 2017.

Advertisement

According to a report from ABC News, they have only revealed the gender of their baby last November over an Instagram post shared by Vanessa Lachey about a video showing the announcement. Apparently, the baby boy came too early on its due date and the Lachey family have only gratitude for their wonderful gift this Christmas.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey is one extraordinary couple that puts their family first above career and above all, as previously interviewed on how they choose their projects. Nick Lachey also enjoys fatherhood roles as considers his children as the greatest blessing he has in his life. All of this has something to do with prioritizing their family, especially their children in terms of their career opportunities, as they prefer to accept work that will not compromise the time they will spend together with their kids.

Advertisement