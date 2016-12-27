Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]

A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt. (Photo : Getty Images/Ed Giles)

An International Group of Archeologists has discovered a "compelling evidence" of new Pharaonic tombs. These 4200years old tombs are situated at Qubbet el-Hawa in Aswan, Egypt. This discovery can reveal Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities.

A joint research team, directed by DR. Martin Bommans from The University of Birmingham and the Egypt Exploration Society (EES) have worked together for this exploration project. This project group is named as Qubbet el-Hawa Research Project Group (QHRP) & it was started in April according to the report by Mail Online.

Dr. Bommans said in a press release, “Owing to the landscape of Qubbet el-Hawa, the support wall helped to secure the hillside, and thus lower lying tombs, which were accessible by a causeway leading to a second terrace.”

Researchers found the encroachment wall below the visitor's pathway at Qubbet el-Hawa. It is the northern part of the West Aswan cemetery. The newly discovered wall which was almost 2 meters (6.6 feet) was thought to be used as an architectural for those upper terrace tombs. These tombs also include the tomb of Harkhuf and Heqaib, who used to be the Governor of Elephantine Island during these days.This report was first published in Birmingham University website on dec 22, 2016.

Ph.D. student Carl Graves, who was also the part of this exploration, assumes that these things are from the period of 2278-2184 BC. He also added it’s still unknown to everyone that whose the tombs might have belonged to.

General Director of Aswan and Nubia Antiquities' Dr. Nasr Salama described this discovery as “stunning”. Dr. Salama also includes that it is just a matter of time until the other important Cemeteries are explored to get all the new tombs uncovered.

Now researchers are planning to extend their study to gather more information about the ancients walls of tombs. This discovery will uncover many secrets of ancient Egyptian civilization which is hidden from 2278-2184 BC.