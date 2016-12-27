Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Quick Installation Guide For Google Project Fi

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 09:16 PM EST
Best Guides In Using Pixel Smartphone With Google's Project Fi

Best Guides In Using Pixel Smartphone With Google's Project Fi(Photo : Flickr/Tony Webster)

Google has been known to innovate incredible solutions in various fields of technology. And it has also extended its technical footprints in the world of mobile technology as well. In 2015, the tech giant created its first ever alternative solution for lagging phone network solutions named as Project Fi. But despite choosing big names as its major carrier, Google chose to partner with T-Mobille and Sprint to consume cheap handsets.

According to iTech Post, Project Fi can be easily accessed in new Pixel and Nexus smartphones. To begin with the installation process one must first go to the sign-up page and do the easy initial signing up and also order sim kit setup. After that, he/she must download the Project Fi app to proceed further with the installation process.

Smartphones must be unlocked throughout the installation process to ensure proper implementation and must be run by Android 5.1 Lollipop or more advanced OS. As soon as Sim kit is enabled, Project Fi must be readily available for installation. It should be noted that smartphones must be plugged into a charging point to prevent it from switching off. Also, to ensure proper connectivity, it must be connected to a reliable Wi-fi connection. 

As soon as the downloading is completed, one must switch the smartphone off and insert the SIM card first.Then he/she must switch it on again and follow the instructions provided by Google's online video for Project Fi. It should be kept in mind that initial settings will be replaced as the app will evolve with a new Project Fi number setup. As per Tech Times, after full installation of Project Fi the smartphone turns into a Wi-Fi hotspot providing free access to internet and calls.

As per potential sources, currently, Google is even recommending  Pixel smartphones as the best devices to use Project Fi. Although, it is unknown whether this recommendation is just a publicity stunt for Google's very own latest stunners.     

 

 

 

