‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Finds Rey on a Test before Jedi Training; Takes a Page from Original Trilogy

star-wars-force-awakens-rey.jpg

With the success of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", fans are once again focused on the upcoming eighth installment of the main "Star Wars" series. One of the newest leaks are of Rey's trial before formally starting her Jedi training, which resembles Luke's own trials.

Note: Spoilers Ahead.

"The Force Awakens" ends with Rey (Daisy Ridley) meeting Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on the planet Ahch-To and handing him his light saber, effectively hinting that  she is about to embark on a Jedi training of her own. The Eighth film will follow up on this premise, and will show her as she is trained by the Jedi Master in the ways of the Force.

Yet before the actual training takes place, she has to take a "test" to prove herself not only to Luke, but to the inhabitants of the planet as well. According to Making Star Wars, Luke is not alone on Ahch-To, but lives with creatures that are best described as a cross between a bird and a gremlin.

Based on the "puffin", a bird that resides on Skellig Michael, the real-life location used for Ahch-To, these avian "Furbies" have accepted Luke into the planet, but not Rey. In order to prove herself to the 15-inch tall creatures, the padawan-to-be would take on a quest to confront a large sea monster, and it is rumored that her victory would lead to the cute-yet-fierce avians to finally accept her, thus prompting the Jedi training.

Fans of the original trilogy would remember that Luke himself had to undergo several challenges before his formal training with Yoda took place in The Empire Strikes Back, as Inquistr notes.

On other news, Billie Lourd, who played Lt. Connix on "The Force Awakens", will be making quite an impact on the upcoming movie. With only a single line on Episode 7, Lourd, who also happens to be Carrie Fisher's daughter in real life, hints that her character will be playing a much larger part on Episode 8.

Star Wars Episode 8 is set to premiere on December 15 2017. 

 

 

