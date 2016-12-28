'The Vampire Diaries' Spoilers: Candice King talks about what to expect in finale; Nina Dobrev's return still in question

Season 8 of "The Vampire Diaries" is on a hiatus right now. Fans are waiting to find out what fate has in store for the Salvatore brothers and whether Nina Dobrev will return or not.

Spoilers ahead

While talking to E! NEWS Candice King who plays the role of Caroline in the series answers what to expect when TVD returns in January. The actress talks about the characters, plot and finale during her interview.

The teaser of episode 8, which was released recently, showed Sybil being stil alive and angrier than before. Furthermore, Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) is seen drugged and locked up by brother Stefan.

Will Damon die? Will he take revenge on his brother? Fans have been asking the questions ever since they saw the trailer.

Candice King hinted that series will end on a "satisfying but emotional" note for the viewers.

However Nina Dobrev's return during the final episodes of the series is still not confirmed. Because of this viewers have been threatening to boycott the series as well as Nina Dobrev, if her re-entry is not confirmed soon.

Adding to the woes, INQUISITR states that as per Digital Spy, Ian Somerhalder himself hinted at his character's death during the finale.

The actor admitted that he is not able to see how his character will get a happy ending after every wrong deed he has done. Both Ian and Paul have constantly hinted at their characters dying in the season finale.

With so many fans' favorites likely to die and Nina's return in doubt, how Candice's prediction of a satisfying finale will play is a mystery. But the actress explained that the writers are working towards it.

"It's all still coming together, so I don't want to jump into it too much because it's all building up to the series finale," E! quoted Candice when talking about the last episode.

"The Vampire Diaries" is set to return on The CW on January 13, 2017.