'Pokémon GO' Offers Unexpected Treats in Holiday Event

"Pokémon GO" throws a curveball in its latest event for the holiday season. While most games offer additional experience and/or loots, Niantic is giving out free incubators and more starters to catch during the two-part promotion.

From December 25 to January 3, PokeStops will give players a single-use Incubator once a day, everyday. These incubators would be really handy for the next treat, as eggs now have more chances of hatching into "Gen 2 Pokémon" introduced early December. This means that players would have more chances to get those Pichu, Togepi and Magby, among others. As Forbes puts it, the increased chances of a Gen 2 Pokémon from eggs should have been the way the baby Pokémon arrived, and this may be their way of fixing it.

Also, the festive-looking Santa Hat Pikachu is having an extended stay. According to IGN, instead of leaving on December 29, it will stay until January 3.

On the second part of the event, starting December 30 until January 8, Gen 1 Starters, as well as their evolutions, will have a higher spawn rate on the augmented-reality world. Lure modules will also last twice as long, from the regular 30 minutes to 60 minutes in this event.

This would give the opportunity for players of "Pokémon GO" to finally get their Bulbasaur, Squirtle or Charmander fully evolved to Venusaur, Blastoise and Charizard. This could also be a preparation for the upcoming updates that game developer Niantic has under its sleeve.

This is the game's third holiday event, after the Halloween and Thanksgiving promotions. The game seems to be getting back the strong foothold it had upon its release on June, which they lost soon after. Earlier this month, the augmented reality game teamed up with Sprint and Starbucks, creating more PokeStops for players to enjoy. They have also recently released the game for the Apple Watch.