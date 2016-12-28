Britney Spears is not dead: Pop singer spends holidays with rumored boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is definitely not dead contrary to what a recent hoax is claiming. She is very much alive and spending romantic holiday time with her rumored boyfriend Sam Asghari.

As per USA Today, Sony Music official Twitter account was hacked earlier this week and claimed that Britney Spears had died. There were several posts accompanied with the hoax which read, "RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016," and "Britney spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon #RIPBritney."

This is not the end as the official Twitter account for Bob Dylan also featured a tweet that read: "Rest in peace @britneyspears". This tweet was later deleted.

Britney's manager Adam Leber came out to sort out the confusion. He announced that the singer is fine and in good health.

Adam also stated that he thinks the Sony's account was probably hacked. He admitted that celebrity death hoax is not uncommon and Britney herself fell victim of many such hoaxes in the past years, but it true that this is the first time the hoax originated from the official Twitter account of Sony Music.

Sony also confirmed that their Twitter account had been compromised and now the issue has been rectified. The company also formally apologized to Britney and her fans for causing any distress or confusion.

This year has been really big and eventful for the pop queen. Her album "Glory" was released in August 2016. The album was packed with songs which quickly became fans favorite including "Clumsy, "Do You Wanna Come Over?", "Make Me..." and "Slumber Party".

It seems like Britney's love life is also seeing some good days. According to Hollywood Life, the singer recently posted some cute Instagram Stories on Christmas with rumored boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Sam is a male model and personal trainer and met Britney on the set of music video "Slumber Party". Although the duo haven't confirmed their relationship yet, but eye witnesses claim that they were seen getting cozy on several occasions in the past few months.