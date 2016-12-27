Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 | Updated at 1:19 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

WWE Raw Review December 26: Roman Reigns Retains US Championship Belt against Kevin Owens; Shield Sweeps Jeri-KO

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 08:27 PM EST
Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns(Photo : Flickr/Tiffany Windham)

Roman Reigns ends the year holding on to his US championship, after a brief reunion with Shield co-member Seth Rollins. Besting WWE Universal Champ Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho's interference led to some clean-up, courtesy of Shield.

Kicking off the last Raw of 2016 is Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, setting up a match between Rollins and Braun Strowman, while Reigns will be up against an opponent of her choice. Strowman, in preparation for his face-off against Rollins, throws a beatdown on The Shining Stars, Darren Young and Bo Dallas midway into their match.

His duel against Rollins, however, got cut off short as well, when Sami Zayn's music plays and blindsides Strowman by coming from behind, and retreats to the crowd before he could hit back. Jericho takes advantage by delivering two Codebreakers to Rollins, expecting him to be out for the Reigns vs. Owens match.

In what Forbes describes as the best match of the night, Owens was holding his own quite well against the US champ. As Chris Jericho tries to distract the referee, Rollins comes in to aid Reigns, delivering a Pedigree to Jericho outside the ring. Reigns finishes the match with a win, and in the spirit of their old Shield team-up, end up with Spears and Pedigrees everywhere.   

As WWE Reports, the first tag team bout found Shaemus and Cesaro defending their Tag Team titles against former champs Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. The New Day's speed game worked for them at the beginning of the match, yet Shaemus' Brogue Kick to Woods ended the match in their favor. In another match, the Golden Truth's Goldust and R-Truth face the harsh truth of defeat against the tag team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Despite Goldust unleashing his fury after Gallows and Anderson rip off the head of the Dusty Rhodes-inspired stuffed bear Bayley gave him backstage, it was not enough to seal the deal, and Anderson pins him, ending the bout.

In the mildly-entertaining scuffle, Big Cass and a wheelchair-bound Enzo Amore meet up Rusev and Jinder Mahal on the ring. As fists and boots go a-flying, Amore reveals that the wheelchair is just a ruse, and joins in on the fray.

For the Women's matches, the first one had Nia Jax take apart a local talent names Scarlett, who sported a Sasha Banks shirt, in less than two minutes. In the next match, which had Women's Champ Charlotte Flair up against her rival Bayley, Dana Brooke joins in as a guest referee.

After showing footage of the previous match, which reveals the referee misseing Flair's raised shoulder, a No.1 contender's match ensues. Bayley takes out Brooke early on, which prompts for another referee to come in. Brooke comes back later on, however, just it time for her to make a quick three-count after Charlotte rolls up Bayley with her feet on the ropes.

In the Cruiserweight division, Neville proves his "King of the Cruiserweights" moniker as he dominates his match against current Cruiserweight champ TJ Perkins. Showing no respect, Neville weathered Perkins' attacks and ends the bout by reversing the Kneebar into a stack pin. He then calls out Rich Swann for a 205 Live match.

Swann, who regained himself from his 205 Live loss by beating Daivari in a singles match, accepts the challenge. The Champ then gets attacked from behind by Neville, delivering his signature "Red Arrow." Backstage, Jack Gallagher, sporting a three-piece regalia, slaps Daivari with a glove, challenging him to a duel after the former calls him a "scoundrel".

 

 

SEE ALSO

WWE Monday Night Raw December 12 Results: 5 Biggest Takeaways From the Latest Episode

John Cena Making the Hollywood Jump; McMahon Uneasy, Will Star’s Career Move?

Tekken Revolution Servers to End By 2017, Hints Arrival of Tekken 7

Naruto Shippuden Continues With Upcoming ‘Boruto’ Arc

“Family No More” as Vin Diesel Betrays the Team in Fast 8 Trailer

Tagswwe raw, Kevin Owens, US Championship, wrestling news and updates

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Sonh Ji-hyo Kim Jong-kook

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Kings vs. 76ers: DeMarcus Cousins Lift Kings Over Philadelphia

DeMarcus Cousins made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 102-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Golden State Warriors official photo

Kevin Durant Slams the NBA for Last Two Minute Report: ‘The game is over. We’re moving on.’
DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers and Thomas Robinson #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers battle for a rebound in the first half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

LA Lakers End Losing Skid With Win Against Clippers; Chris Paul Misses Another Game Due to Injury
Roman Reigns

WWE Raw Review December 26: Roman Reigns Retains US Championship Belt against Kevin Owens; Shield Sweeps Jeri-KO
Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks

Brooklyn Nets Randy Foye Beats Hornets With 120-118 Victory
UFC 205: Weigh-ins

UFC 207 Fight: Ronda Rousey Returns
Shaquille O'Neal

Pat Riley Calls Shaquille O’Neal A “Franchise Changer” As Jersey No. 32 Is Retired

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics