Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 | Updated at 1:32 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Carrie Fisher Done Filming ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ in July – Professional Actress Till She Passed Away

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 10:53 PM EST
Star Wars official photo

Star Wars official photo(Photo : Twitter/Star Wars)

Carrie Fisher official photos.

Carrie Fisher official photos.(Photo : Twitter/Carrie Fisher)

Carrie Fisher has finished filming for 'Star Wars: Episode VII' before she died. Known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in the popular franchise, she was a professional till her death. As if she knew that it was her time, Carrie sped through the year with a number of projects such as her memoir 'The Princess Diarist' and wrapping up for 'Star Wars' in July.

Carrie Fisher has died due to a heart attack at the age of 60. Apparently the actress was already at the hospital since December 23 after suffering from a cardiac event while flying from London to Los Angeles. She was immediately rushed to a hospital where she died four days after.

TMZ writes about Carrie who finished filming 'Star Wars' and says that a representative for LucasFilm said that it was too early to find out how her death will impact future episodes. The rep also assured that Carrie finished filming for her role and was also confirmed in a Twitter post by the franchise last July 22, 2016.

Meanwhile, Metro has also reported Carrie Fisher's passing and said that Disney and LucasFilm will be addressing Fisher's death until the ninth 'Star Wars' film. This will begin shooting in 2018 and Fisher was to reprise her role as Princess Leia as well.

Carrie Fisher will be remembered fondly as the intergalactic princess but to her close friends and family, she is a true gem. Harrison Ford sends his deepest sympathies to her mother, daughter and family. Billy Dee Williams also sends his wishes and said "The force is dark today." Mark Hamil was at loss for words while William Shatner said she was a true talent and a "light that has been extinguished."

Carrie Fisher was survived by her daughter Billie Lourd, her mother Debbie, her family and her faithful companion French bulldog Gary.

 

SEE ALSO

Goodbye Princess Leia! – Carrie Fisher Dies at 60; ‘The Force is Dark Today’

Carrie Fisher Dies at 60 Following Heart Attack; Mark Hamill Devastated

‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Trailers to Arrive in Spring 2017; Action Scenes Confirm Knights of Ren Clash

‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ News & Updates: Billie Lourd’s Connix will play an important role

Star Wars Episode 8 Spoilers: 5 Things Carrie Fisher Revealed During Star Wars Celebration Panel

TagsCarrie Fisher dies, Carrie Fisher dies at 60, Carrie Fisher news, Star Wars

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016

Scientists proved wrong 7 misconceptions about Science and health throughout this year.
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem
Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous
Night Diamond

Scientists Created A Hexagonal Diamond, Harder Than The Regular Diamond

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics