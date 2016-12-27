Carrie Fisher Done Filming ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ in July – Professional Actress Till She Passed Away

Carrie Fisher has finished filming for 'Star Wars: Episode VII' before she died. Known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in the popular franchise, she was a professional till her death. As if she knew that it was her time, Carrie sped through the year with a number of projects such as her memoir 'The Princess Diarist' and wrapping up for 'Star Wars' in July.

Carrie Fisher has died due to a heart attack at the age of 60. Apparently the actress was already at the hospital since December 23 after suffering from a cardiac event while flying from London to Los Angeles. She was immediately rushed to a hospital where she died four days after.

TMZ writes about Carrie who finished filming 'Star Wars' and says that a representative for LucasFilm said that it was too early to find out how her death will impact future episodes. The rep also assured that Carrie finished filming for her role and was also confirmed in a Twitter post by the franchise last July 22, 2016.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Metro has also reported Carrie Fisher's passing and said that Disney and LucasFilm will be addressing Fisher's death until the ninth 'Star Wars' film. This will begin shooting in 2018 and Fisher was to reprise her role as Princess Leia as well.

Carrie Fisher will be remembered fondly as the intergalactic princess but to her close friends and family, she is a true gem. Harrison Ford sends his deepest sympathies to her mother, daughter and family. Billy Dee Williams also sends his wishes and said "The force is dark today." Mark Hamil was at loss for words while William Shatner said she was a true talent and a "light that has been extinguished."

Carrie Fisher was survived by her daughter Billie Lourd, her mother Debbie, her family and her faithful companion French bulldog Gary.