Wednesday, December 28, 2016 | Updated at 1:33 PM ET

Kevin Durant Slams the NBA for Last Two Minute Report :‘The game is over. We’re moving on.’

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 01:14 AM EST
Kevin Durant slams the National Basketball Association and their Last Minute Report that there were two missed calls that could have changed the outcome of the Christmas Day match against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Golden State Warriors forward defends the referees and cites how hard they work throughout the game. He also said "The game is over. We're moving on."

FOX Sports reported Durant's reactions to the league's call and described the Last Two Minute Report as an SOP for the NBA to review officiating decisions from the final minutes of a game. Reports usually highlight mistakes on calls which could change the outcome of the game.

According to the Last Two Minute Report of the Christmas Day game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, Cavs Richard Jefferson should have been called for a foul because of foot contact with Kevin Durant. This incident happened with just 3.1 seconds remaining. The report also said that the contact affected Durant's ability to perform during the final moments of the game; Durant was supposed to shoot for a three which could have made them win the game. They lost to the Cavs 108 - 109.

KNBR reported Durant's minute long rant which lashed out at the NBA's Last Two Minute Report. The forward did not take into account the missed calls or the fact that they could have won the game but rather the NBA throwing their officials into the fire and highlighting their mistakes in the process.

"I think its bull---- that the NBA throws the refs under the bus like that." He said that the next game, the group of referees will be tense and will try to be perfect without just relaxing and making the right call.

"You can't fine us for criticizing (and then) throw them under the bus for a two-minute report? What about the first quarter? The second quarter? The third quarter? I think it's bull----."

Durant insisted that the NBA get rid of the Last Two Minute Report and said that the Golden State Warriors have moved on. Aside from a missed call for Jefferson, another call was allegedly not made and it was a technical foul for LeBron James as he hung on the rim after he dunked. This shot gave the Cavs the lead that they were looking for since the first quarter at 105-103.

 

