Rihanna Unfollows Jennifer Lopez On Instagram Amid Drake-JLo Dating Gossip

It seems like Rihanna is not at all pleased about rumours that her ex, Drake, and Jennifer Lopez are now dating. And the singer certainly made a not so subtle statement regarding this.

According to E! Jennifer Lopez and Drake romance rumor took a new turn when Rihanna unfollowed JLo from Instagram. The gossip mill stated that fans are now convinced that Rihanna is not pleased that Drake is in a relationship so soon after their split up.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez sparked dating rumors after they were spotted enjoying time together on multiple occasions. They shared photoes of them simply hanging out on social media and were seen leaving a dinner party together.

The "Hotline Bling" rapper recently conducted a very private dinner for only people close to him and yes, Jennifer Lopez was invited. Following the dinner, they were seen leaving together.

Moreover, Drake attended JLo's All I Have concert residency in Las Vegas not once but twice in consecutive weeks. The musical duo later shared Instagram photo, where JLo thanked him for attending the show.

IBTimes mentioned that another picture was shared where Drake with Jennifer's baseball cap. The photo was captioned: 'Sure I'll hold your diamond encrusted fitted while you catch this Vegas body #Jenny.'

Jennifer will reportedly not do her New Year's Eve performance at Miami nightclub E11even because she wants to spend time with Drake on the 31st.

According to People Drake and JLo are actually working on a new music together. "They seem to really like and respect each other, but it's early," People quoted an insider saying. "Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it's too early to say more than that."

If Drake and JLo does become a thing, will Rihanna be able to accept that, seeing that her social media animosity with Jennifer is rumored to be linked with Drake issue.