Samsung is releasing custom watch bands exclusively for the Gear S3

South Korean manufacturer Samsung are all but in the process of manufacturing exclusive watch bands for their 'Gear S3' wearable that was released recently. What is now more than just a personal preference, smartwatches are one of the most trending fashion accessories that people are preferring than just a normal watch that's available at the same price out there just to utilize the extra features and technology that's implemented in the wearable.

The new exclusive bands that will be available for the S3 watch is apparently coming in a mixture of various combinations to suit any kind of attire. The 22mm bands are already compatible with the gear S3. But however, seems like Samsung want to go the extra step in achieving the exclusivity.



A report from talkandroid seems to suggest that there is a potential tie-up with certain firms to make sure the majority of the customizations are accessible to their customers. Partnerships with Strap audio and SLG Designs are making sure specially crafted bands in different textures and colours potentially in leather quality are being sold at varied prices. The same will be available for purchase either directly from Samsung through their offline and their own proprietary store or through the partnered companies.

Although, physical presence of all these are in question due to differential pricings and stock availability. Samsung is planning to make sure they'll be available off the internet in a few different companies, by the end of the current year. A report from Samsung's own newsroom that was up last week, revealed the exact details in terms of designs thanks to some images on their website.

Advertisement

Samsung stressed on the fact that they very much maintain their credibility on suiting the needs of all their customers taking in feedbacks directly. Hence, the partnerships with two different firms Strap studio, that is famous in creating straps for wearables made from premium Italian weather alongside another partner SLG Design, who specializes in designing fashion straps for technical accessories, were made possible. Other details revealed that the straps would be available for in-store purchases in Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico.