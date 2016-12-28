PlayStation VR just got fresh and amazing content!

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

By Shena Golosino (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 07:28 AM EST
Virtual reality has been one of the popular innovations in today's technology. Recently, the PlayStation VR or Virtual Reality has launched its newest content for 2017.

According to BGR, virtual reality is the easiest entertainment nowadays. People just have to have the headsets as long as it has enough content to suffice their satisfaction. Everyone is now excited to have the fresh content of PlayStation VR. PlayStation VR now will be having the VR streaming app. It is called Jaunt which is now available for the PlayStation 4.

Jaunt is somewhat like a Netflix but it is only used for virtual reality or any video content. PlayStation VR customers can browse the collection of videos by category. Also, they can choose a video content to watch, and stream it straight to the headset of one's choice. Moreover, it is an amazing thing that Jaunt supports Android, iOS, the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Google's Daydream VR, and now PlayStation VR.

More exciting factor for this new PlayStation VR is its free charges for Jaunt. In this time, there is no monetization strategy for this fresh content of PlayStation VR. At present, Jaunt is a simple platform for creators to share their VR experiences with other people in the world.  Also, there are already available pretty fantastic titles in the app's library, like Escape The Living Dead and Invasion.

Meanwhile, according to Digital Spy, they got an exclusive audience in an event with the President of Sony's Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida, he discussed new things about PlayStation. He mentioned that he was s much excited for the comeback of The Last of Us. It will not have new characters. The previous characters of this game will be developed more. It is truly a story of survival which make thinsg more exciting.

