Report: LG wants to release the G6 early to get a head start on Samsung

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016

Companies involved in smartphones industries have been competing a lot. Recently, there are reports that say LG, also a South Korean company just like Samsung, will be launching their LG G6 earlier this year. LG would love to have a head start against its competitor- Samsung.

According to Digit, it can be recalled that LG has released its LG G5 this April 2016 in India. On the other hand, in 2016 Samsung launched the Galaxy S7 in March. LG is looking to cash in on the delay on Samsung's part by launching the their LG G6 earlier.

It is something to watch out if being an early bird in the market is great advantage in the favor of LG. Manufacturers have always tried to one up each other by launching their smartphones earlier. On the other hand, one's success or failure of newly launched smartphone will not just be determined by time but also its features. It should be the highlight of every product launching especially by tech giants. Apparently, it can also be recalled that Samsung Galaxy Note 7 issues on it batteries have much impacted Samsung's reputation in the global market. Somehow, it has ruined its reputation by those exploding batteries.

Also as reported, the LG G6 will have a software composed of Snapdragon 821 SoC together with 4 or 6GB RAM. Also, the said device will have a setup of dual camera as well as other tech competitors are reported to launch. Moreover, removable batteries might also be back in 2017 like the LG V20 in the past.

On the other hand, it can also be remembered that that LG has somewhat failed to amazed the smartphone customers this year. LG has launched a modular design. Through this, LG needs to step up for innovative features in the coming year.

Meanwhile, according to Android Authority, the next lG product, LG G6 might be launched on February 27 to March 2 this 2017. For sure, android followers will surely check out LG's updates.

