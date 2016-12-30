LineageOS will continue the great legacy of CyanogenMod

The Android smartphone industry for some time now has seen a lot of definite improvements if not completely dominated by Google themselves, the consumer markets saw the inception of two new unique custom ROMs like Cyanogenmod and OxygenOS being the primary choices among them all.

What was a new and creative touch to the stock ROM of the operating system provided by Google, these two ROMs quickly turned into fan favorites and also was the basis of a new company itself in quick succession.

However; as speculated a couple of years back, things weren't going as planned for Cyanogen inc. in their partnership with Oneplus (who at the time of releasing their first smartphone) procured the services of Cyanogenmod for the OnePlus One at the time of its launch. The android fanbase were pleasantly surprised when it was learnt that OnePlus and Cyanogen had rather parted ways within a year of its service to the Chinese firm.

A couple of days back, Android Authority reported that Cyanogenmod has now been shut down by their counterpart Cyanogen and the legacy of the ROM would be carried over to a community driven project called 'LineageOS'. It's now understood that the following processes are the result of some employee layoffs and recently the departure of the man behind the CyanogenMod himself, Steve Kondik.

A blog post now taken down, can be seen here for the complete context as to why such a decision had to be undertaken. Another report this time from Android Police revealed that the Cyanogenmod team dropped their own update explaining the shutdown and their future plans alongside the decision to make it open source so that anybody could contribute to the new project.

The initial announcement from the team behind cyanogenmod also spoke about the recent reactions from Cyanogen themselves which ultimately sealed the fate for Cyanogenmod. "LineageOS will have the same professional quality and the reliability" provided by Cyanogenmod all these years.