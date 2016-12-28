Nokia Android Phones Leaked in Images, Concept Sketches Ahead of Launch

Earlier, it was reported that Finnish legendary smartphone manufacturers Nokia would be making a return to smartphones through releasing an Android smartphone the coming year. The return of Nokia to the world of smartphones was long decided when the CEO admitted in tears that their company at no point of time were fault and instead vowed to be back with a bang. And as this was being reported, there were images leaked to the rumour mills about a potential flagship from Nokia.

All of the phones currently in-development would mostly like be released at the Mobile world congress in Barcelona next year where there will be a minimum of two new handsets introduced to the consumers. A new leak that has emerged online rather reveals something new than that was reported earlier, with a new name. Contrary to what was expected, it now seems like a new third device is also in the process of seeing an early release.

The phone is named 'Nokia E1' courtesy of Androidsoul, where the image part of a Chinese website is seen. The same was confirmed with a follow-up image of what seems like a device evaluation tool that was the basis of the name being leaked. On the basis of an early speculation by the enthusiasts, this will reportedly be the mid-range smartphone from Nokia which will reportedly have 64GB of inbuilt storage and 4GB of memory.

An image sketch of the phone reveals a physical button on the front face of the camera alongside two soft-touch The phone is expected to run onbuttos with what seems to be a couple of sensors on the top-right of the phone just beside the Nokia branding. A front-facing camera is also seen while the rear panel reveals a camera and camera flash.



Android's latest operating system Nougat v7.0, reported on gadgets360. However, its now understood that this phone would be released during the CES 2017 rather than at the MWC that takes place in February.