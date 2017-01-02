Why Google's Pixel is better than the iPhone 7

Apple's iPhones for this year have caused a huge storm among the users mainly due to the lack of a headphone jack which people relied upon all these years to satisfy their audio needs. Even in spite of Apple providing a 3.5mm adapter to use in the phones, there's lack of simultaneous usage of using the audio jack and the charging port in the iPhones 7 and 7 Plus.

Apple was severely mocked by other manufacturers predominantly even by Google, where they teased the Cupertino firm during the release of Google's Pixel smartphones. While this is definitely justified, let's take a look as to why Google Pixel might be better than the iPhone 7.

Google'x Pixel is one of the only phones manufactured and developed solely by Google. While there's hardly any changes in the iPhones apart from operating systems, the changes have only been subtle for Apple. On the opposite side, there's Google bringing out a brand new phone which is completely redesigned top to bottom with even better software implementation in their phones than before.

However, even in spite of top-notch features, the phone lacks an IP68 certifications but however Apple iPhones have and IP67 certification which they recently introduced in their phones which is a major bonus especially while shelling out so much money for a phone.



The build quality of the Google Pixels have improved by a huge margin than their predecessors. A likely bonus for Pixel users is the fact that all of them enjoy unlimited photo storage on high quality which is exclusive to Pixel owners only. On the other side, Google's virtual assistant Google Now is much more better than before.

Google now have a dedicated support for Pixel phones that can be accessed right away without the need to wait for someone to respond to your queries. Real people have been assigned to take care of all problems, if any. Google's Pixel has received the highest DXOmark score of 89.

USB Type-C makes it more flexible for people thanks to enormous transfer speeds with only a single cable that works on all devices with a USB-C port. The tempered glass on the back of the phone results in better signal reception. Considering all these plus points and same pricing, Google's Pixel is reportedly better than the iPhones this year.