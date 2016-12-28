Asus Chromebook Leak in NewEgg and quickly Vanished, While Chromebook site Got Purchase Without Cancellation

As Chromebooks keep on competing strongly with low-end Windows 10 machines, the manufacturers keep on pushing the box with new Chromebook designs. The recent leak indicates that Samsung has plans for this high-end Chromebook Pro machine that accompanied some serious specs, however, Samsung is not the only one have plans. On the other hand, somebody at Newegg reports another new high-end Chromebook from Asus.

According to DIGITAL TRENDS, the Asus C203CA comes with an Intel Core m3-6Y30 that has 4GB of RAM and a 12.5-inch 1080p screen. The new Asus Chromebook features a couple of USB 3.1 Type-C ports, an irregularity except on high-end Chromebooks that has an awkward position Google Chromebook Pixel. Because the Type-C standard turns out to be more common nowadays, it is now probably going to start appearing on systems of all shapes and sizes.

The sixth generation of Core M processor is really the remnant of its kind, as Intel has rolled the Core M chips into a standard core lineup with a lower power level. But, they are not discouraged to see one of these chips that are powering the C203CA, particularly with a 4GB of RAM that provides snappy experience even in the tabs pile up. As for the storage, Newegg listed the model sports a 64GB eMMC drive that accompanied with MicroSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

YAHOO FINANCE added that it has an illuminated keyboard, a premium feature that is turning out to be progressively common on budget-friendly laptops. However, the posting was rapidly removed and as for any upcoming product leak. A product listing from the retailer such as Newegg or Amazon typically does not come until the very end of the improvement of the process, and as far as the leaks go, this is not difficult to believe.

However, before the listing was pulled out, the Chromebook news site had made an order one from the Newegg. At the time of publication, the order had not been canceled even in the wake of checking with a Newegg customer service representative. Meanwhile, the system was listed at a reasonable price of $499 for a Chromebook that has the energy in the engine and a 1080p panel. In an instance, Asus will not take it long in affirming or denying the presence of such product.