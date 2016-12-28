Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato Named As the Most Charitable Celebs in 2016

Being a rich and famous has its own advantage. Celebrities can use their fame to push for social change and raise an awareness of some social issues. Now it is time to take a look at the most charitable celebrities in 2016.

Pop diva Beyonce was named as the most charitable celebrity by DoSomething.org. The organization recognized the"Run The World" (and she really did!) singer in a number of issues, such as Black Lives Matter, gender equality, and Flint's water crisis.

She asked fans to donate when buying tickets to her Formation tour and raised US$ 82,000 for Flint. Beyonce also led a Tidal charity concert to give donations to the Robin Hood Foundation and support education.

In MTV VMA back in August, the mother of Blue Ivy invited the mothers of gun violence victims in New York. The superstar's special guests are the mothers of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Oscar Grant and Trayvon Martin. They even posed with her on a red carpet.

All of the strong women (except Wanda Johnson, Grant's mother) became a cover for Beyonce's Lemonade visual album. They held photos of their dead sons, who were victims of the shooting. The incident triggered a movement called Black Lives Matter.

The movement itself was formed three years after George Zimmerman was acquitted after he killed Trayvon Martin. The court's decision sparked a protest and helped establish this movement, according to NPR. Then, the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter started dominating social media.

While Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda was also included in the Celebs Gone Good list. The Hamilton director was praised for his speech at the Tony Award after a shooting at an LGBT club in Orlando. He also collaborated with Jennifer Lopez with a song"Love Make The World Go Round" and the song's proceeds were donated to the Hispanic Federation's Proyecto Somos Orlando initiative.

Despite the feud with Kardashian family, Taylor Swift deserved to be on the list. The 27-year-old singer donated US$ 1 million to Louisiana flood victims while Demi Lovato raised an awareness about mental health issues while delivering her speech at the Democratic National Convention last July.

