Top 5 economy cars that are likely to reign in 2017; 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback and more

New Year, New Car!!! Check out what are the top 5 economy cars of 2017. With renewed design, upgraded performance and budget friendly one should consider these before buying a new vehicle for the family. The list however is in no particular order.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

According to CNET, this is an upgrade to the previous Chevrolet Cruz version and a compact package. It is available in both sedan and hatchback and has a EPA of 30/42 mpg, 153 horsepower and the top speed of 132 mph, this car is available within the price range of $16, 000 to $25, 000.

2017 Honda Civic Hatchback

The Civic Hatchback returns with more distinct style and plenty of extra storage space. It gives the EPA of 31/42 mpg, 174 hp and a top speed of 126 mph. The Price range is between $19, 000 to $27, 000.

2016 Volkswagen Golf

As per Car and Driver, the gas powered compact 2016 Volkswagen Golf is a decent economy car to check out. It has a EPA of 25/37 mpg, horsepower of 170 and the top speed of 123 mph. A family friendly car, the budget is between $16, 000 to $28, 000.

2016 Mazda Mazda6

The Mazda6 is an affordable car with the horsepower of 184, 132 mph top speed and an EPA of 25/33 mpg. The price range revolves around between $18, 000 to $27, 000.

2017 Hyundai Elantra

There is an Elantra for everyone depending upon how much they want to shell out from their pocket and what features they need. The car has an EPA of 32/40 mpg, horsepower of 128 hp and the top speed is 120 mph.

Bonus: Ford Focus

The car is the perfect blend of agility and safety with auto stop/start feature, making the ride enjoyable and comfortable. It has a EPA of 26/38 mpg, 160 horsepower, and a top speed of 121 mph. Ford Focus is available with either an automatic or manual transmission. The price range is between $16, 000 and $25, 000.