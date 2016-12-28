What Did Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Do On Christmas?

Christmas is the best moment to share joy and happiness with loved ones. People exchange gifts and enjoy special meals with family members. So, what did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West do on Christmas?

It is the time for the famous rapper to spend Christmas with family after his tough times. A source spoke to PEOPLE magazine that West indeed spent Christmas with his wife reality show queen Kim Kardashian and his family. His wife came earlier while the rapper went to a movie. He arrived later.

On Christmas Eve, they attended a party at Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner. While on Christmas day, the couple visited Kourtney Kardashian (Kim's eldest sister) with their kids, North and Saint.

However, the situation might not be as enjoyable as expected. The source said the famous couple kept a distance at the momager's house and tried to make the situation fun to their kids.

Previously, Kardashian and West were also seen in the ballet"The Nutcracker"with North and had a date on December 18, 2016. Their marriage was on the rock after West was hospitalized for exhaustion and sleep deprivation last month. But they tried to fix everything for the sake of their children.

Still, the tension is seen. The 36-year-old reality star raised a speculation that her wedding is on the brink of divorce after she attended the party at her mom's house without her wedding ring, as DailyMail reported. But she denied divorce claims many times.

West's late appearance at the party also strengthens the issue that their marriage is troubling again. It seems that West prioritized movies more than his family time.

The high-profile couple has been facing tough periods after several unexpected events such as the robbery in Paris and West's hospitalization. Hope everything is back to normal again.

