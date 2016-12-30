Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas Might Get Into A Relationship Soon: Check Out The News On Flirty Texts Between Them

Are Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas planning to get back together after eight long years? Fans are thrilled to hear that there are certain rumors flying around about the musical duo being dating in secret.

According to Hollywood Life, Selena has been reconnected with the one third of the Jonas Brothers and exchanged some flirty texts. It's been more than eight years since Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez dated and needless to say they are much more matured than ever before.

"Nick has been texting Selena lots of sweet poems and memes to make her laugh," Life & Style quoted an insider commenting on the duo. The source further added that the "Hands to Myself" singer has been hitting Nick up a lot.

According to the magazine, Nick wants to see if the second time will be lucky for them, but only if Selena is ready to commit seriously.

It is known fact that Selena has gone through some tough times this year, which eventually landed her in a rehab facility for three months. The doctors have advised her not to date for the moment.

She has been currently focusing on her career and her family. Recently, Selena was seen in an Instagram pic posted by songwriter Justin Tranter.

The pic was speculated to be taken in a studio where the singer was sitting down and applying eye liner. Fans were excited to see Nick Jonas commenting on the photo with the 'praising hands' emoji.

The photo, which was captioned "Music and love", also raised rumors that Selena is currently working on a album which will release in 2017. Although this could be true but there hasn't been any official statement from the singer or her rep.

Last year, Selena admitted that meeting with Nick Jonas in VMAs 2015 was very fun and further described their dating period as very sweet.